CUP – “Berries”

CUP is the husband and wife duo of Wilco guitarist Nels Cline and former Cibo Matto co-leader Yuka C. Honda. They unveiled the new experimental pop project over the summer and announced their official debut album, Spinning Creature, last month. We’ve heard two singles already, “Soon Will Be Flood” and the LP’s title track, and now they’ve shared another. As Cline explains to Flood Magazine, where the track premiered:

“Berries” represents an unusual methodology in that the music was written to set a short, somewhat whimsical poem to music. There was no intention in adding another food-referencing song to Yuka’s oeuvre, but on the surface it does seem to be about…berries! The jam-out that makes up most of the song after the initial theme is another excellent example of Yuka’s post-production magic, and (for all you nerds out there) the guitar looping stuff is a real-time performance. And for electronics nerds, the Tenorion track is all live also!

Listen to “Berries” below.

<a href="http://cupmusicentity.bandcamp.com/album/spinning-creature-2" target="_blank">Spinning Creature by CUP</a>

Spinning Creature is out 11/1 via Northern Spy. Pre-order it here.