Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” Debuts At #1, Knocking Lizzo Off After 6 Weeks

Travis Scott’s new song “Highest In The Room” has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It replaces Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” which spent six weeks on the top of the chart after landing there in September, but now occupies the #2 position.

It’s Travis Scott’s first song to debut at #1, but his second #1 overall following “Sicko Mode,” which topped the Hot 100 in December 2018 after a 17-week climb. Per Billboard, it’s the 35th time a song has debuted at #1, and the first since Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” in March.

As mentioned before, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is now at #2. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” has slipped down to #3, and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” debuted at #4. Check out a full rundown of the current Hot 100 chart here.