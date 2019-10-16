Moor Mother – “The Myth Hold Weight”

We’re just a couple weeks out from the release of Moor Mother’s sophomore album, Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes, the follow-up to the Philadelphia artist’s 2016 album Fetish Bones. Camae Ayewa has shared two songs from it so far, “After Images” and “Black Flight,” and today she’s sharing another one, “The Myth Hold Weight.”

Ayewa produced the track with King Britt and it’s spacey and dark and subtle, gently pulsing underneath while the focal point is Ayewa’s weighty and knotted spoken-word intonations. “The myth hold weight like/ All the money from cotton, right?” Ayewa says toward the track’s end. “The myth hold weight like/ All the money from sugar, right?” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/16 Gent, BE @ Videodroom w/ LCO

10/17 The Hague, NL @ Korzo w/ LCO

10/18 Milan, IT @ Macao w/ LCO

10/22 Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion w/ LCO

10/23 London, UK @ Barbican w/ LCO

10/26 Udine, IT @ Free Music Impulse Festival

10/31 Berlin, DE @ Berghain w/ ZONAL

11/07 Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? w/ ZONAL

11/11 Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

11/12 Berlin, DE @ West Germany

11/14 Amsterdam, NL @ s105

11/15 Madrid, ES @ Siroco

11/16 Tenerife, ES @ Keroxen

11/17 Lisbon, PT @ ZBD

Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes is out 11/8 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.