(Sandy) Alex G – “You’re Still The One” (Shania Twain Cover)

(Sandy) Alex G released his latest album, House Of Sugar, about a month ago, and the Philadelphia musician is about to go on an extensive tour in support of it. He recently stopped by the SiriusXMU studios, where he played a new cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One.” He offers up a pinched-nerve take on one of the Canadian country musician’s biggest hits.

Twain had a bit of a rough go of it last year. After saying that she would’ve voted for Trump in an interview, she had to backtrack and apologize. She still got some hefty co-signs last year despite that, with covers from Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles and HAIM. Alex G’s biggest claim to political fame so far is being mistaken for Beto O’Rourke.

Hear his cover of “You’re Still The One” and check out all his upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/18 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/19 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/20 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/25 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

10/26 Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

10/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/29 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/30 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

11/01 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/02 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

11/03 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Greek Station

11/06 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/08 St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11/09 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/10 Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

11/15 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

11/16 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/17 Boston, MA @ Royale

11/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/15 San Diego, CA @ Soma

House Of Sugar is out now via Domino.