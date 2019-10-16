(Sandy) Alex G – “You’re Still The One” (Shania Twain Cover)

(Sandy) Alex G released his latest album, House Of Sugar, about a month ago, and the Philadelphia musician is about to go on an extensive tour in support of it. He recently stopped by the SiriusXMU studios, where he played a new cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One.” He offers up a pinched-nerve take on one of the Canadian country musician’s biggest hits.
Twain had a bit of a rough go of it last year. After saying that she would’ve voted for Trump in an interview, she had to backtrack and apologize. She still got some hefty co-signs last year despite that, with covers from Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles and HAIM. Alex G’s biggest claim to political fame so far is being mistaken for Beto O’Rourke.
Hear his cover of “You’re Still The One” and check out all his upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
10/17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/18 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/19 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/20 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/25 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
10/26 Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa
10/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
10/29 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/30 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
11/01 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/02 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
11/03 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Greek Station
11/06 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
11/08 St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
11/09 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/10 Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/12 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]
11/15 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
11/16 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
11/17 Boston, MA @ Royale
11/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/15 San Diego, CA @ Soma
House Of Sugar is out now via Domino.