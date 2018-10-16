The world’s most stylish designers, celebrities, public figures, and social media influencers congregated in Paris late last month for Paris Fashion Week. Haim, who have recently been ushered into the fashion elite as boho-chic It Girls, were among attendees from the music industry, along with Cardi B, Arca, and Princess Nokia.

During their trip, the sisters collaborated with Vogue on a music video for a cover of Shania Twain’s 1997 hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” a song that Vogue describes as “both a rally cry for female empowerment (sorry, boys, try harder!) and uncompromising personal style.”

This is the trio’s second time covering this song, the first being last year for Australian radio station Triple J’s recurring Like A Version segment. In Vogue’s video, Haim don high-fashion looks and join a crew of models to sing and strut down the Parisian streets. Watch below.