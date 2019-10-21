Sorry – “Right Round The Clock” Video

Sorry have been around for a while now, but they still haven’t put out their debut album, though they have been keeping us busy with a long string of singles. Next year, though, the UK band will release their debut album, which is called 925, in the spring, and today they’re offering up a new track, “Right Round The Clock.” It’s a brassy drunken stumble, an extended character study that plays out like a nightmare. “I’m feeling kind of crazy/ I’m feeling kind of mad/ The dreams in which we’re famous are the best I’ve ever had,” the band’s Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen duet together.

The song’s music video, directed by Lorenz and Jasper Cable-Alexander, focuses on a girl drinking around surrounded by barflies as the band tries to unlock her mysteries. “The video is supposedly a daydream hallucination we did with our friend Jasper,” Lorenz explains. “Bit sexy bit silly, make what you like of it hope you enjoy!”

Watch and listen below.

925 is out spring 2020 via Domino.