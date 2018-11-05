Sorry – “Starstruck” Video

Earlier this year, we named Sorry a Band To Watch and just last week the UK four-piece landed on our Best New Bands Of 2018 list, and today they’re back with a brand new single, a shadowy scrawl called “Starstruck.”

It’s wiry and multifaceted — Asha Lorenz sounds like she’s expelling phlegm every time she thinks about the intersection between notability and notoriety, but the song also descends into dreamy sendoffs and nervously twitching litanies.

The song comes attached to a music video, which is a hazy blur of smoky reds and pixellated images. Watch and listen below.

“Starstruck” is out now via Domino.