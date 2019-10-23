Cardi B & Ozuna Cast In Fast & Furious 9

Over the past 19 years, the Fast & Furious franchise has given prominent and often recurring acting roles to the following musicians: Ja Rule, Tyrese, Ludacris, Bow Wow, Tego Calderón, and Don Omar. The series has also had plenty of cameos from famous music types, including Jin, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea, T-Pain, and Romeo Santos. And today, we learn that two more famous music-world figures will be joining the family: Cardi B and Ozuna.

Fast & Furious 9 is currently in production, and Justin Lin, director of the best movies in the series, is back on board. The film is set to hit theaters in May, and star Vin Diesel announced both Cardi and Ozuna’s had joined the cast on Instagram yesterday. Cardi, longing for a nap, showed up on camera with Diesel:

And Diesel posted a photo of Ozuna with himself and Lin, praising Ozuna’s willingness to “embrace the character with integrity”:

Cardi just made her screen debut in the stripper-scammer epic Hustlers. That movie is great, and she is great in it. She is a natural addition to this cast. Ozuna, the 27-year-old urbano star, has acted once, in a 2018 Dominican romantic comedy called Qué León. He’s in safe hands here; the Fast movies were putting reggaeton stars onscreen before most Americans knew what reggaeton was. And maybe I should also mention that the Fast & Furious 9 cast also includes John Cena — not a musician, strictly speaking, but someone who plays piano well and who once released a major-label rap album.

Fast & Furious 9 arrives in theaters 5/22 of next year. Salute mi familia.