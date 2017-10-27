Watch John Cena Cover Pixies On Piano For Some Reason

John Cena, the 16-time WWE Champion and occasional movie star, has dabbled in music before. Back in 2005, when his wrestling gimmick was that he was a battle rapper who would dis his opponents before wrestling them, Cena released a major-label rap album called You Can’t See Me. (I paid money for it.) But that past experience will not necessarily prepare you for the experience of Cena, wearing a tuxedo, sitting stoically at a piano to play a florid, impressionistic instrumental cover of the Pixies classic “Where Is My Mind.”

Cena is engaged to the former wrestler Nikki Bella, who, along with her sister Brie, was once part of a tag team called the Bella Twins. The Bellas’ YouTube channel recently hit 900,000 subscribers, and to celebrate, they posted that classy black and white video of Cena covering the Pixies. That doesn’t really explain why Cena did this, but that’s the context, anyway. Here’s the video, via With Spandex:

And as a special bonus, here’s the song that Cena recorded with Wiz Khalifa a couple of years ago: