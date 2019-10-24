In recent years, Saturday Night Live has been booking more and more pop stars to do double duty on the show, hosting and doing musical-guest duties in the same week. This coming Saturday, Chance The Rapper will be both host and musical guest on the show; it’s his second time pulling that stunt off. And next month, Harry Styles will give it a shot.

Counting Styles’ time in One Direction, this will be his fifth time as SNL musical guest. Two years ago, Styles was the musical guest on a Saturday Night Live episode that Jimmy Fallon hosted. Styles was making his solo-artist TV debut, and he took part in a few sketches, even doing a Mick Jagger impression. Styles made the announcement today on Twitter.

SNL – DOUBLE DUTY – NOV. 16 pic.twitter.com/SatQQ0Xtff — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 24, 2019

Styles recently released his new single “Lights Up.” He hasn’t yet announced his sophomore solo album, but he’s been promising something inspired by psychedelic drugs. Styles recorded the LP at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios, with producers Jeff Bhasker and Tyler Johnson.