Chance The Rapper Will Host And Perform On SNL In 2 Weeks

Chance The Rapper will be Saturday Night Live’s next host and musical guest when the show returns in a couple of weeks on 10/26. Chance has both hosted (in November 2017) and been the musical guest (in December 2016) in the past, but this will be his first time pulling double duty. Earlier this year, Chance released a new album, The Big Day — one of its songs, “We Go High,” recently got a music video, which you can watch below

Chance will be this season of SNL’s fourth musical guest following Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Camila Cabello.