Watch Taylor Swift Perform “False God” & “Lover” On SNL

Taylor Swift was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, opposite host Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (They recorded a promo earlier this week, though they did not appear in any sketches together.)

Swift did the requisite two songs for SNL: The first was a stripped-down version of her album’s title track, “Lover,” which she performed solo on a green-tinted piano and surrounded by falling diary pages. Her second was “False God,” and it was the first time she performed the track live.

This was Swift’s fourth time as the musical guest on SNL: She was on the show twice in 2009, the second time as both musical guest and host, and she was also on it in 2017 supporting Reputation.

Watch her SNL performance below.

Lover is out now via Republic.