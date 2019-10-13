Camila Cabello is gearing up to release a new album, Romance. It’s expected to come out later this year, though a release date hasn’t been announced yet. She has shared four singles from it, though: “Liar,” “Shameless,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy,” and last night she was on Saturday Night Live to perform two of them, more specifically the two most recent singles, “Cry For Me” and “Easy.”

For the performance of the former, she and a group of backup dancers were made up like old-school Parisians. It might be a nod/homage to Madonna’s 1990 MTV VMAs performance considering Cabello has gone on record as a fan. Her performance of “Easy” was more no-frills.

Watch the performances below.