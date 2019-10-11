Camila Cabello – “Easy”

Right now, the former Fifth Harmony member and current pop queen Camila Cabello is on a hell of a run. Last month, she hit #1 for the second time with “Señorita,” her duet with reputed boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Tomorrow night, she’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. And over the past few weeks, she’s been previewing her forthcoming album Romance by releasing a string of singles: “Liar,” “Shameless,” “Cry For Me.” Today, she’s come out with another one.

“Easy,” the new Cabello song, is a slick, polished pop product. The song has seven credited writers, including Cabello, the former Semi Precious Weapons singer Justin Tranter, and the currently-dominant Post Malone collaborators Louis Bell and Frank Dukes. Dukes and Bell co-produced it with Carter Lang and Westen Weiss. This thing came from deep within the song machine.

But one of Cabello’s gifts is the ability to personalize a song like that — to sell it as if she’s speaking some intimate truth about herself. “Easy” is a song written from the point of view of a chronic overthinker — “You tell me that I’m complicated / And that might be an understatement” — who finally finds herself able to chill out and fall in love with someone who can deal with all of her insecurities. It’s got breathy hooks and expensive-sounding synths, and it’s nice. I like it. Listen below.

“Easy” is out now on the streaming services. Romance doesn’t have a release date yet, but it can’t be long now.