Camila Cabello – “Cry For Me”

Camila Cabello, the former Fifth Harmony member and current world-swallowing pop star, is on a roll at the moment. Last month, Cabello scored her second #1 on the Hot 100 with “Señorita,” her duet with boyfriend-I-guess Shawn Mendes. She also did a lot to hype up the impending release of Romance, her sophomore solo album, which still has no release date. Cabello already shared two of the album’s singles: “Liar,” which is pretty good, and “Shameless,” which rules. Today, she’s dropped a third.

Cabello’s new single is called “Cry For Me,” and it is definitely a product of the pop machine. Cabello co-wrote it. Another of the co-writers is Ryan Tedder, the OneDirection guy who’s had his hands in big pop singles for more than a decade now. And the song was also co-written and produced by Louis Bell (now apparently going by Lou) and Frank Dukes, the Post Malone collaborators who have been involved in half of 2019’s big hit songs and who seem to be gunning for Max Martin/Dr. Luke status.

Still, “Cry For Me,” like “Shameless” before it, is a straight-up rock song, which is a pretty unexpected move. Granted, Camila Cabello is not out here making Zeppelin ragers. But “Cry For Me,” with its raw, scratchy vocals and its clipped, processed guitar, might at least give you a few Pat Benatar flashbacks. There’s a guitar solo and everything. Check it out below.

“Cry For Me” is out on the streaming services now. Romance will presumably arrive before the end of the year — maybe as soon as next week, when Cabello will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.