Camila Cabello – “Liar” Video

Camila Cabello launched her rollout for new album Romance last week, releasing two promising singles called “Shameless” and “Liar.” The former got a dramatic music video upon release, and today the latter gets a video too.

The “Liar” clip once again pairs Cabello with famed video director Dave Meyers, who also helmed her great “Havana” video. Like that one, this is a fun conceptual romp that feels more like a short film than a music video. It seems to take inspiration from Russian Doll, with Cabello continually repeating the same bad date with her oil baron fiancé before dying in increasingly bizarre ways, like being crushed by a falling elephant. The clip becomes more and more surreal as it moves along, with some characters looking like they’ve suddenly stepped into Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” video.

It’s a great video, so have a look below.

In other Cabello news, she and boyfriend/duet partner Shawn Mendes posted footage of an awkward and messy kiss as a gag in response to people posting on Twitter that they kissed like fish. So here’s that.

Romance is coming this fall on SYCO/Epic, and Cabello plays SNL on 10/12.