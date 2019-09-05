Camila Cabello – “Shameless” Video & “Liar”

Camila Cabello season approaches. Last week, the pop star hit #1 for the second time with “Señorita,” a duet with her apparent boyfriend Shawn Mendes. In the days since, she’s been teasing a new album called Romance. It’s the follow-up to her debut album Camila, which yielded her first #1 hit, “Havana.”

Today, the first two singles from Romance are out, and they certainly seem like songs that could also hit #1. “Shameless,” which arrives with a video by director Henry Scholfield, is a dark-tinged banger that begins with ’80s pop-rock guitar and builds to heavy booming bass and skittering drums. You can see why she led with this one. Also out today is “Liar,” a more lighthearted track that leans back into the Latin vibes that made “Havana” a hit — saucy horns, syncopated beat — but also with a synthetic ’80s sheen. It’s quite good too.

In a press release, Cabello says, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated — I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.” So I guess that lends credence to the reports about her dating Mendes?

Watch the “Shameless” video and hear “Liar” below.

Romance is presumably out this year on Epic. Cabello is set to make her SNL debut on 10/12 alongside host David Harbour of Stranger Things.