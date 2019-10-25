Tame Impala Announce New Album The Slow Rush

Tame Impala will release a new album called The Slow Rush in 2020. The band announced the news in a teaser video that was posted to their official website. The clip contains a snippet of a new song alongside some behind-the-scenes recording footage. It’ll be their follow-up to 2015’s Currents.

Bandleader Kevin Parker admitted that the album was delayed earlier this year after they released two singles, “Patience” and “Borderline” and performed on Saturday Night Live.

No other info is available about The Slow Rush at this time, but at least it’s now officially on the way!