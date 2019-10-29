Clams Casino – “Rune”

Clams Casino, one of the most influential producers of the decade, is closing it out with a new album next week. Out just 10 days from now, Moon Trip Radio will find the cloud-rap pioneer back in instrumental mode, diverging from the rap collaborations of 2016’s official debut album 32 Levels.

Our first preview of Moon Trip Radio is “Rune,” a song that delves deep into Clams’ signature atmospherics and emerges once again with an engaging hip-hop instrumental. People who program “chill beats to study to” YouTube channels are going to lose their shit, and so, maybe, are you. Listen below.

Moon Trip Radio is out 11/7.