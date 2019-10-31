Miranda Lambert is busy these days. Tomorrow, the long-reigning country star will release her new album Wildcard, and she’s been dropping advance singles like crazy over the past few months. Right now, she’s also on tour with an excellent rotating lineup of women — including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, and her own side-project supergroup Pistol Annies — making a statement of solidarity in the face of overwhelmingly male country-radio playlists and staging her own country mini-Lilith Fair. (Almost all of the women on the tour got together last month on a cover of Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around And Fell In Love.”) And last night, Lambert played Colbert.

Lambert sang “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” which is the first and still the biggest of the many Wildcard singles. It’s a sturdy but fairly cheesy song, an extended metaphor about how all your little embarrassing indiscretions don’t really matter. But as with a lot of Miranda Lambert songs, it sounds better live.

Lambert has that star thing where she seems to glow whenever there’s a TV camera pointed at her. And she’s got a way of selling all her songs, an easy and comfortable grace that elevates material. Also, I like her extremely pink guitar. Watch her put on a clinic below.

Wildcard is out 11/1 on Arista Nashville. I’m going to see Lambert’s show next week, and I can’t wait.