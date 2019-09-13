Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, & Caylee Hammack – “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” (Elvin Bishop Cover)

This fall, the country music superstar Miranda Lambert will release the new album Wildcard, and she’ll also head out on a huge arena tour that’ll double as a sort of statement about female solidarity within the Nashville-country ranks. Lambert’s tour is going to have a lot of openers. Lambert herself will perform solo and with Pistol Annies, her great side project with her peers Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. And Lambert also has a pretty great rotating cast of openers that includes Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack. With the tour looming, Lambert went and got all of them together for a big singalong.

In 1975, the blues guitarist Elvin Bishop had a big hit with “Fooled Around And Fell In Love.” You know that song. It’s the “I musta been through about a million girls” one. It was on the Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack and everything. And in advance of her big tour, Lambert has rounded up Morris, McBryde, King, Townes, and Hammack, and they’ve all covered “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” together.

Lambert has been releasing a bunch of the songs from Wildcard over the past few months, and one of then, “Way Too Pretty For Prison,” is a duet with Morris. But this is a different kind of thing — a relatively casual singalong where all the women on the tour all get chances to show off what they can do with their voices. In the accompanying video, we see all of them together in the studio, laying down vocals and not bothering to look glamorous. Check it out below.

Wildcard is out 11/1 on Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville.