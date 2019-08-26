This fall, the pop-country superstar Miranda Lambert is coming back with the new LP Wildcard. Following up the heavy-hearted, divorce-themed 2017 double album The Weight Of These Wings, Lambert has shown every indication that she’s coming with something bright and playful this time. Lambert has lately been steadily cranking out new singles from the album: “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” “Locomotive,” “Mess With My Head,” “Bluebird.” And today, she’s teamed up with another country star for another new jam.

The relative newcomer Maren Morris has been plenty busy recently. She dropped the much-loved sophomore album GIRL earlier this year, and now she’s teamed up with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby in the country supergroup Highwomen; their self-titled album is coming out next month. This fall, Maren is opening a bunch of the dates on Lambert’s big arena tour. And now they’ve got a song together: Lambert’s playful, scratchy new single “Way Too Pretty For Prison.”

“Way Too Pretty For Prison” has a pretty classic country-music conceit: Lambert and Morris would totally help each other kill their exes if they weren’t too foxy for the American penal system. Instead, they’ll outsource the job: “He cheated, he’s a villain / So let’s hire somebody to kill him.” Lambert co-wrote the group with another country supergroup: the Love Junkies, the songwriting team of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose. (They also co-wrote “It All Comes Out In The Wash” with Lambert.) Listen to the song below.

Wildcard is out 11/1 on Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville.