Ariana Grande, Normani, & Nicki Minaj – “Bad To You”

The people behind Charlie’s Angels, the new reboot movie situation that I can’t imagine anyone is all that excited to see, have attempted to pull a Kendrick Lamar/Black Panther trick. They’ve brought Ariana Grande in to serve as an executive producer of the film’s soundtrack album, and it features a couple of Grande-led superstar team-ups. We’ve already heard “Don’t Call Me Angel,” the lead single, which comes from Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. And today, the soundtrack is out, so we get to hear the other one.

The Charlie’s Angels soundtrack has appearances from people like Kim Petras, Kash Doll, Stefflon Don, and Chaka Khan. And it’s got “Bad To You,” a song that features Grande and a couple of her friends — longtime collaborator Nicki Minaj and new collaborator Normani. (Grande co-wrote “Motivation,” the single that the former Fifth Harmony member released in August.)

Clips from “Bad For You” leaked out onto the internet last year; it was originally going to be a Grande/Dua Lipa collab. In its current form, the song has eight credited songwriters, including Grande, Minaj, Normani, and producers Danny Boy Styles, ILYA, and OG pop-music wizard Max Martin. It’s a slow-strutting skank about a dysfunctional relationship, and you can hear it below.

The Charlie’s Angels soundtrack is out now on Republic. Charlie’s Angels opens 11/15 in theaters.