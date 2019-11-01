Wiki – “Pesto” Video

Wiki, the New York underground-rap urchin who used to lead Ratking, has been giving us a run of strong singles this year — “Cheat Code,” “Eggs,” and most recently “Fee Fi Fo Fum” and “Smarty Jones.” And now, as BrooklynVegan reports, he’s announced a whole new album.

OOFIE will be out soon, a week from today. And along with the announcement, Wiki has shared another new track, the tingly Tony Seltzer-produced “Pesto,” which comes along with a green-hued video featuring Wiki and the titular sauce. Watch and listen below.

OOFIE is out 11/8 via Wiki’s own Wikset Enterprise.