DAWN – “Slim Thicc” (Feat. Trakgirl) & “Ay Papi” (Feat. Brooke Candy) Video

Dawn Richard is a walking masterclass in multidimensional genre synthesis. Her independent output since the 2009 disintegration of pop group Danity Kane can only be described as sonic alchemy. Earlier this year, she dropped an experimental R&B record called New Breed that sexily wove threads from every sphere of conceptual music into a project that paid homage to her native New Orleans. She also released a song in March of this year with J-E-T-S called “Potions,” a jaunty banger with glistening keys.

Today, DAWN is releasing the first set of singles from a project coming next spring, along with a double music video. “Slim Thicc” features up-and-coming producer Trakgirl, who has worked with Jhene Aiko and more. “Ay Papi” features rapper and frequent Charli XCX collaborator Brooke Candy.

Following the incredibly seductive trajectory of New Breed, “Slim Thicc” brims with island flavor uplifted by trap sonics. The flow of the trap beat inaugurates a seamless transition to “Ay Papi,” which elevates that sunny vibe through accentuating harp-like synths that trill fluidly. Additional spice is provided by Brooke Candy, whose verse slithers on the bare bones of the beat, and matches DAWN’s vocals in sultriness. The double video, directed by Monty Marsh, sees DAWN dancing in various outfits with cartoon-like graphics.

Watch the double video for “Ay Papi’ featuring Brooke Candy and “Slim Thicc” featuring Trakgirl below, and also watch DAWN’s insanely good Stereogum Session performance from earlier this year here.

“Slim Thicc” and “Ay Papi” are out now.