Pendant – “Name Around My Neck”

Pendant is the solo project of Oakland musician Christopher Adams, formerly of Never Young. At the end of the week, he’s releasing Pendant’s debut full-length, Through A Coil, which he recorded with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. We’ve already heard the title track and “Rubber Band,” and now he’s sharing “Name Around My Neck,” a swirling, melodic dream-pop song that Adams says is about “losing your faith in the world while falling in love with someone.” Hear it below.

Through A Coil is out 11/8 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.