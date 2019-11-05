My Chemical Romance Announce More Reunion Shows

Joe Jonas was right. Last week, My Chemical Romance announced that they were reuniting to perform their first show together since breaking up in 2013 (and breaking the hearts of emo kids everywhere). And, as it turns out, their big show at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on 12/20 isn’t just a one-off: Today, they’ve announced three more reunion shows, two in Australia and one in New Zealand. all in March. Find the details below.