My Chemical Romance Announce Reunion Show

My Chemical Romance’s feverish fan base has been waiting for a reunion ever since the band broke up in 2013. It has looked likely a few times, especially in 2016, when they teased a big announcement only to reveal it was merely a 10th anniversary reissue of their emo-goth-prog-glam opus The Black Parade. But earlier this year the Jonas Brothers seemed to accidentally leak news that MCR were rehearsing for a reunion. And despite some JoBro pushback from MCR guitarist Frank Iero, that’s exactly what’s happening.

On 12/20, My Chemical Romance will play a reunion show at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The band announced the gig on Instagram this afternoon — on Halloween, of course — with the caption “Like Phantoms Forever…” Tickets go on sale here this Friday, 11/1 at noon local time.

In the six years since the MySpace-era emo heroes disbanded, Way has remained highly active. In 2014 he released the solo album Hesitant Alien. His Eisner-winning comic book The Umbrella Academy was adapted into a Netflix series. Last year he released another flurry of solo songs. Also, this week Joe Rogan confirmed he’s Way’s cousin, so there’s that.

There’s no word as to whether this will be an ongoing reunion or just a one-off concert, but the big all-caps “RETURN” atop the Instagram image definitely suggests they’ll be sticking around for a while. There’s also no word as to whether keyboardist James Dewees will be part of the reunion; a few months back his other band, the Get Up Kids, unceremoniously announced that he was no longer in the band, leading many to speculate about the reasons for his departure. Maybe it wasn’t as bad as it seemed and he was just leaving to focus on MCR? I guess we’ll find out soon.