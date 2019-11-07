Watch Black Midi Perform On A Chicago Morning News Broadcast

Black Midi’s live show is insane. It’s one of the biggest reasons we made the British experimental rockers a Band To Watch and invited them to play our SXSW party among other honors. However, the quartet’s off-kilter blitzkrieg is not the kind of thing you usually see on morning TV news broadcasts.

And yet there were Black Midi on Chicago’s WGN Morning News yesterday, screaming and skronking their way through Schlagenheim track “Near DT, MI,” the one about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. That footage has made its way online today. You don’t get the full impact that comes with watching the band up close at full volume, but their weird, volatile, magnetic energy is sufficiently conveyed. As promised, things got hairy — though maybe not as hairy as when Ty Segall played the same program three years ago.

Watch a good chunk of the performance below.

I’d like to see Bozo The Clown do that!