Rosalía – “A Palé” Video

Anytime Rosalía comes out with a new single, that’s good news. It’s good news because the Barcelona flameco-pop star is good at making music, obviously. And it’s also good news because she’s one of the greatest music-video artists to come along in recent memory; her epochal “Malamente” clip is literally one of the best videos of the decade. Today, we get a new Rosalía song, and a new Rosalía video, both of which are reasons to celebrate.

Thus far in 2019, Rosalía has been moving away from the mutant pop of her amazing 2018 album A Mal Querer. She’s been working toward a more centrist sound and teaming up with big urbano stars — J Balvin on “Con Altura,” Ozuna on “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi.” But on the new track “A Palé,” Rosalía gets weird again, snarling hard over a head-spinning, rippling beat. Rosalía co-produced the song with pop insider Frank Dukes and regular collaborator El Guincho, and it bangs.

The video, directed by Jora Frantzis, finds Rosalía rocking gold fronts, enormous nails, and a Frida Kahlo unibrow. She and a troupe of surgical-scrubbed backup dancers take over a shipyard and look extremely tough. As a press release points out, Rosalía grew up in a town outside Barcelona that was dominated by the trucking industry, and the single’s title refers to shipping pallets. Check out the video below.

“A Palé” is out now on the streaming services.