Rosalía is shaping up to be Earth’s most exciting pop star, and the Spanish musician is continuing her string of high-profile collaborations by teaming up with Puerto Rican star Ozuna for a new song called “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi.”

Her other collaborations this year have included J Balvin’s “Con Altura” and James Blake’s “Barefoot In The Park.” She’s also put out two songs of her own, “Aute Cuture” and “Fucking Money Man.”

“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” is intensely catchy, and it comes with another effortlessly cool music video. Check it out below.

“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” is out now.