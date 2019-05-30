Rosalía – “AUTE CUTURE” Video

Rosalía is an up-and-coming artist showing some major promise, and continues to out-do herself in terms of both music and performance. After last year’s release of her excellent El Mal Querer, which we named one of the best albums of 2018, the Spanish singer has put out some of the best visuals we’ve seen this year.

Her regular appearance on our 5 Best Videos Of The Week column might just continue because today, Rosalía is back with another clip for new single “AUTE CUTURE.” Rosalía wrote the song with longtime collaborator El Guincho and Spanish author Leticia Sala. A few days ago, she shared a preview for the video introducing the concept of “AUTE CUTURE,” a “mystic beauty gang” of manicurists that apparently does “perfect fucking nails” that are also somehow magical. Rosalía obviously has some incredible and dangerous nails in this, and dances around a nail salon.

estáis ready????? AUTE CUTURE 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 30/5 pic.twitter.com/jFEKzdR4Cl — R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) May 28, 2019

Bradley & Pablo directed the “AURE CUTURE” video, and you can watch it below.