Rosalía – “Fucking Money Man” Video

Rosalía, the reigning queen of the modern music video, has a new one out today. The latest visual from the Barcelona pop futurist packages two new tracks, “Milionària” and “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero.” (As Pitchfork points out, the latter title translates to “God Free Us From the Money.”) Both songs are featured in a video titled “Fucking Money Man” directed by Bàrbara Farré. Rosalía promoted the video with a full-page ad today in Spanish newspaper El País.

“Milionària” is an upbeat pop track punctuated with cries of “Fucking money, man!” Its part of the video stars Rosalía as a contestant on a low-budget The Price Is Right-type game show with infomercial vibes. “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero” returns to the spacious, Flamenco-influenced experimentalism of last year’s masterpiece El Mal Querer — an album that ranked highly on our year-end list and probably would rank even higher if we remade it today. That part of the video offers a visual complement for that sound, with Rosalía in an outfit influenced by traditional Spanish fashions singing somberly in front of a ring of fire.

Rosalía has kept up a busy release schedule since El Mal Querer dropped last fall. This year she’s released singles “Con Altura” and “AUTE CUTURE,” contributed a song to the Game Of Thrones-inspired For The Throne compilation, and guested on James Blake’s “Barefoot In The Park.” She also brought her live show to America for the first time this year.

Watch the “Fucking Money Man” video and see Rosalía’s newspaper ad below.