Mister Goblin – “Fix Your Face”

Sam Woodring, formerly of Two Inch Astronaut, is releasing his debut full-length as Mister Goblin, Is Path Warm?, at the end of the month. We’ve heard one track from it so far, the Sadie Dupuis-featuring “Calendar Dogs,” and today he’s back with another one, “Fix Your Face.”

It’s a downbeat wallow that contains some ace horror references. “Still I always get struck on the same old things and then history repeats like Friday The 13th/ Every sequel the same and I die at the end/ Except for a few,” Woodring sings, and then: “…I lose the whole plot like in Halloween III/ When they took Mike away and we just didn’t know how lonely it’d be.” (Season Of The Witch is fun, though.) Turns out the diminishing returns of slasher sequels make an apt analogy for the diminishing returns of life.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/07 Baltimore, MD @ Rituals (solo) w/ Moth Broth

12/14 Boston, MA @ Hong Kong Trixie’s *

12/15 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos *

12/16 New Brunswick, NJ @ In the West *

12/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Jerry’s On Front *

12/18 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 *

12/19 Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

12/20 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop *

* w/ Pet Fox

Is Path Warm? is out 11/22 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.