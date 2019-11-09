Fans Injured In Stampede At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott shows are notoriously wild. He was arrested five minutes into his at Lollapalooza in 2015 for telling fans to jump the security barrier and rush the stage, causing a stampede that ended with one 15-year-old girl trampled. A couple of years later, a kid broke his leg at a Travis Scott show after Scott encouraged people to jump from the balconies. And now, right on schedule, there’s been another incident.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reports that three people were hospitalized with minor leg injuries while trying to enter Scott’s second annual Astroworld festival in his Houston hometown today. They were trampled before the gates even officially opened at noon as the barricades fell to the ground, allowing hundreds of fans to rush into the grounds at once.

Although the lineup — featuring Migos, Young Thug, Marilyn Manson, and more — was just announced yesterday, the festival sold out weeks ago and is expected to draw a crowd of over 50,000 people. Dozens of fans camped outside Houston’s NRG Park last night to try to secure prime viewing spots for the fest.

One Twitter user captured the moment of the stampede and posted it online. Travis Scott shared the footage on Instagram with the caption, “DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH.”