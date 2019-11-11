The big news from this past weekend’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival is going to be Drake getting booed offstage. But last night, Tyler, The Creator’s annual festival also brought us another fun story. YG performed his immortal 2016 truth-to-power anthem “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).” And he had help from Stormy Daniels.

Stormy Daniels is, of course, the porn star who had an I-guess-I-have-to-say-alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2011. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 in hush money, and the ensuing story — which included Cohen claiming that Trump hadn’t paid him back — landed Cohen in prison and briefly positioned Daniels’ lawyer as a Democratic presidential contender.

Yesterday, while playing Camp Flog Gnaw, YG — possibly riffing on the moment from a couple of weeks ago where he kicked a fan offstage for refusing to say “fuck Donald Trump” — brought Daniels to the stage and said, “I want you to state your name. I want you to yell out, ‘Fuck Donald Trump!'” Daniels responded, “My name is Stormy fucking Daniels, and I am the reason Donald Trump is fucked.”

YG feigned shock, and this exchange happened: “You the one that fucked Donald Trump!” “I wouldn’t really call it fucking.” “No, you really fucked Donald Trump, though!” “No, I just laid there.” Then YG hugged her and performed “FDT” while she danced. It was… cute? Watch it below.

I look forward to YG doing this bit with every disgruntled member of Trump’s cabinet. The Jeff Sessions one is gong to be fun.