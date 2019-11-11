Drake Booed Offstage In Surprise Appearance At Camp Flog Gnaw

It’s finally happened. Drake has shown up someplace where people are not excited to see him. This past weekend, Tyler, The Creator brought his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. As always, the show included a lineup of huge stars, including Tyler, Solange, YG, Earl Sweatshirt, DaBaby, 21 Savage, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, and Yasiin Bey. But when Tyler announced the lineup, the poster featured a set of question marks to indicate a surprise-guest headliner. The crowd expected Frank Ocean. They got Drake. They were not happy.

Last night, Tyler introduced surprise guest Drake, who came out in a Smashing Pumpkins shirt and performed nine songs, including a multiple-hit medley. But with plenty of time left in his allotted set, Drake addressed the audience: “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight.” The crowd: “Nooooo!” Drake: “Well, look. It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.” And then he walked offstage. That was the end of the festival.

There are many different fan-shot videos of Drake ending his set early. In the different videos, you can hear the boos at different volume levels; maybe some corners of the crowd were more pissed off than other. But that crowd was pretty clearly booing Drake, and they were pretty clearly chanting, “We want Frank!” (In five years of Camp Flog Gnaw, Frank Ocean has never performed.) Watch some very cringey videos below.

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

Drake was booked as a surprise headliner for the Camp Flog Gnaw festival, but the fans were expecting Frank Ocean, so he got booed pic.twitter.com/w24AJucsfh — BallerAlert (@balleralert) November 11, 2019

Fascinatingly, Drake and Kanye West both made surprise appearances at younger rappers’ baseball-stadium festivals this past weekend. And Drake was the one who got booed.

This thing has been trending online ever since hit happened, and I’ve seen a lot of different reactions. Some people are incensed, writing that the Camp Flog Gnaw crowd didn’t deserve Drake. It’s embarrassing to them, embarrassing to Drake, embarrassing to Tyler. But to me, it’s pretty clearly an example of big stars failing to read the room.

Drake is, at present, the biggest pop star in the world. He has proven to be remarkably teflon, thriving even when there’s been tremendous backlash against his continued dominance. Even the whole “you are hiding a child” incident barely seemed to ding him. But Odd Future’s fanbase is the kind of young and knowingly contrarian group who will boo anything that’s overwhelmingly popular. Céline Dion wasn’t showing up to sing with Korn at the Family Values Tour, you know?

In any case, this is obviously extremely funny, and it will only become funnier when everyone involved tries to rap about it. The whole episode has already given us this one extremely funny video:

This was like 15 mins after Drake walked off and everybody realized Frank wasn’t coming, listen to this man scream pic.twitter.com/79NOgt8at7 — Ogo (@NerdyNigerian97) November 11, 2019

What will really be fascinating is whether this turns out to be the catalyst of some kind of larger Drakelash — whether it resonates historically as Drake’s Disco Demolition Night. My guess: Drake will be just fine.