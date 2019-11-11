Vince Staples, 6LACK, & Mereba – “Yo Love”

Queen & Slim comes out at the end of the month. The film was written by Lena Waithe and directed by music video director Melina Matsoukas in her feature-length film debut. But before the movie hits theaters on 11/27, its soundtrack is coming out at the end of this week via Motown Records.

There are new songs on it by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and EARTHGANG & Tiana Major9 — some of those have already been shared. Today, we’re getting a new one that’s a collaboration between Vince Staples, 6LACK, and Mereba called “Yo Love.”

Listen to it below.

The Queen & Slim soundtrack is out 11/15 via Motown and can be pre-ordered here. The movie hits theaters 11/27