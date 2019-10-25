Megan Thee Stallion & VickeeLo – “Ride Or Die”

Queen & Slim is the first movie written and produced by Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master Of None) and the first directed by Melina Matsoukas (who did Beyoncé’s “Formation” among other iconic videos). It stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya as a fledgling couple who go on the run after shooting a cop — played by none other than Sturgill Simpson — during a traffic stop gone wrong.

Earlier this month we learned the soundtrack would feature new songs from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Vince Staples, Lil Baby, Syd, Earthgang, and more. It also has a new song from Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston rapper who has been enjoying a huge year largely thanks to her album Fever, its breakout hit “Cash Shit,” and the “Hot Girl Summer” meme that spun off it.

The new Megan song is called “Ride Or Die,” and it matches her with New Orleans bounce artist VickeeLo. Hear it below.

The Queen & Slim soundtrack is out 11/15 via Motown and can be pre-ordered here. The movie hits theaters 11/27.