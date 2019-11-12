Moby Got More Vegan Tattoos

I don’t know if you know this, but Moby is vegan. And while most vegans never talk about their veganism, that Moby is a real maverick. A couple of months ago, in anticipation of his 32-year vegan anniversary, he got a big “VEGAN FOR LIFE” tattoo on his neck. And now that November has rolled around and he’s officially been vegan for 32 years, he’s decided to go even less subtle with his vegan tattoo game, getting “ANIMAL RIGHTS” in giant letters down both of his arms.

“As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary i thought i’d get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate,” Moby wrote in a post debuting the new ink on Instagram. “I’m a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because i believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will. Thanks @thekatvond @highvoltagetat #veganforlife #animalrights.” See below.