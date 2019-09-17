Moby has continued releasing music long past the moment when the general public was paying attention, and generally it receives a rather muted response, but the man sure does know how to generate headlines for non-musical reasons. Most recently he did so with a memoir that included a disputed account of his time dating Natalie Portman, a not-disputed account of his one date with a pre-fame Lana Del Rey, and a story about the time he rubbed his penis on Donald Trump years before Trump entered the political realm. The press cycle for said book resulted in Moby cancelling his book tour and writing, “I’m going to go away for awhile.”

He’s back! On Instagram today, Moby showed off his new neck tattoo, which reads “VEGAN FOR LIFE” in all caps. In the caption, he explained, “I’ve been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet. Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work. And to state the obvious, it’s a double entendre…thank you @thekatvond.”

Before taking it to the ‘Gram, he debuted his new Moby neck to the world this past Saturday in Los Angeles at the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala, pictured above. You can check out his post about the tattoo below. PETA, Peaking Lights, and Gavin Rossdale have all expressed their approval.