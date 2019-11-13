Harry Styles Announces 2020 Tour Dates, Jenny Lewis Opening US & Canadian Leg

Harry Styles, the former One Direction member turned acid-dropping, sexually liberated nu-hippie pop star, is releasing his new album Fine Line in December. Its lead single, “Lights Up,” is one of my favorite pop songs of the year. Ahead of pulling double duty as host and musical guest on SNL this weekend, he has announced a slate of 2020 tour dates across Europe and North America.
As with Styles’ tour supporting his 2017 debut album, he has selected some high-quality opening acts. Back then it was MUNA. This time it’s King Princess in Europe, Koffee in Mexico, and none other than Jenny Lewis in the US and Canada. According to a press release, Styles will soon announce South American dates too, with “Asia, Australia and more to be announced in 2020.”
Ticket presale registration is available here. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets from this Monday, 11/18, at 10AM local time (11AM for New York) through Thursday, 11/21 at 10PM local time. General public onsale begins Friday, 11/22. Every ticket purchased comes with a CD copy of Fine Line.
Check out those tour dates below, where you can also watch the tour trailer.
TOUR DATES:
04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
04/17 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena
04/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
04/22 – London, UK @ The O2
04/23 – London, UK @ The O2
04/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
04/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
04/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
05/02 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
05/04 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
05/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
05/10 – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena
05/11 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
05/13 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
05/15 – Turin, Italy @ Pala Alpitour
05/16 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
05/18 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
05/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
05/25 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
05/27 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
05/28 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
05/30 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
05/31 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
06/03 – Moscow, Russia @ Megasport Sport Palace
06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
07/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/06 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/11 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/03 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum
09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/29 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey
10/01 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena VFG
10/03 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (Outdoors)
Fine Line is out 12/13 on Columbia. Pre-order it here.