Harry Styles Announces 2020 Tour Dates, Jenny Lewis Opening US & Canadian Leg

Harry Styles, the former One Direction member turned acid-dropping, sexually liberated nu-hippie pop star, is releasing his new album Fine Line in December. Its lead single, “Lights Up,” is one of my favorite pop songs of the year. Ahead of pulling double duty as host and musical guest on SNL this weekend, he has announced a slate of 2020 tour dates across Europe and North America.

As with Styles’ tour supporting his 2017 debut album, he has selected some high-quality opening acts. Back then it was MUNA. This time it’s King Princess in Europe, Koffee in Mexico, and none other than Jenny Lewis in the US and Canada. According to a press release, Styles will soon announce South American dates too, with “Asia, Australia and more to be announced in 2020.”

Ticket presale registration is available here. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets from this Monday, 11/18, at 10AM local time (11AM for New York) through Thursday, 11/21 at 10PM local time. General public onsale begins Friday, 11/22. Every ticket purchased comes with a CD copy of Fine Line.

Check out those tour dates below, where you can also watch the tour trailer.

TOUR DATES:

04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

04/17 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena

04/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

04/22 – London, UK @ The O2

04/23 – London, UK @ The O2

04/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

04/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

04/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/01 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

05/02 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

05/04 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

05/10 – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena

05/11 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

05/13 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

05/15 – Turin, Italy @ Pala Alpitour

05/16 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

05/18 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

05/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

05/25 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

05/27 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

05/28 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

05/30 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

05/31 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

06/03 – Moscow, Russia @ Megasport Sport Palace

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/06 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/11 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/29 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

10/01 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena VFG

10/03 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (Outdoors)

Fine Line is out 12/13 on Columbia. Pre-order it here.