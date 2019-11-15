Twin Peaks – “Spiders (Kidsmoke)” (Wilco Cover)

The Wilco tribute album Wilco Covered was released on CD with the November issue of Uncut, and only one of its songs was released digitally: Cate Le Bon’s album-opening rework of “Company In My Back.” Hopefully many more of those covers will be working their way online in the coming weeks because today the final song on the comp sees digital release.

That would be Twin Peaks’ take on “Spiders (Kidsmoke),” which, like “Company In My Back,” originates from Wilco’s masterful 2004 release A Ghost Is Born. It’s a roots-rock/krautrock hybrid that sets Wilco’s drowsy pop harmonies and rangy, agitated lead guitar work to a motorik pulse, punctuated by occasional widescreen bar-band explosions. Twin Peaks, Wilco’s Chicago rock descendants, have delivered a faithful reading of “Spiders (Kidsmoke),” one that reminds me how cool it would be to see the track back in Wilco’s setlist sometime soon.

(For what it’s worth, at the show I attended last weekend, Wilco sounded better than ever. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a more impeccable live mix, the new Ode To Joy songs were a pleasing addition to the catalog, and the classics continued to sound extremely classic.)

Anyway, this is mainly a post about Twin Peaks, so… listen to their Wilco cover below. And if you didn’t hear their recent original “Our World,” check that one out too.