Twin Peaks – “Our World”

Twin Peaks, the former teenage garage rock Band To Watch, returned older and moodier on this year’s rootsy Lookout Low. When making an album, most bands end up with extra songs left over; that’s especially true of acts like Twin Peaks, which features multiple songwriters each bringing their own tunes to the table, Beatles-style. Today the group is sharing on one those tracks.

“Our World” might be the loveliest song to emerge from the Lookout Low sessions. It’s a melancholy alt-country rambler that reminds me of Twin Peaks’ Chicago forebears Wilco in their early years. The lyrics find Cadien James reflecting on the depressingly familiar experience of logging on to discover more terrible news about the state of the world. His reaction is to reclaim Earth for his own: “No matter what the papers say/ It’s still our world, I still wanna wake up.”

In a statement accompanying the song, James explains that “Our World” was inspired by a tweet from his bandmate Connor Brodner.

One day last year amidst some moment of (the constant) political turmoil or another, I read a tweet Connor posted encouraging all that despite the current state of affairs, “it’s still our world.” I wrote the lyrics for “Our World” directly after. Despite not fitting into the sequence of Lookout Low, it’s one of our favorites we recorded and we’re happy to share it now.

The resulting music is certainly making me glad I got out of bed this morning. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #

11/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #

11/02 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue #

11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s #

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom # – SOLD OUT

11/16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. #

11/22 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar #

11/23 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk #

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

12/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall ^

12/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ^

12/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (early) @

12/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (late) !

12/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

12/11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

12/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

12/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

12/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

12/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

02/10 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/11 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

02/12 – Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

02/14 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

02/15 – The Hague, NL @ Paard

02/18 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

02/19 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

02/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

02/22 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah hut

02/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

02/25 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

02/26 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

# = w/ Post Animal & OHMME

^ = w/ Lala Lala & OHMME

$ = The Nude Party & OHMME

! = w/ Lala Lala

@ = w/ OHMME