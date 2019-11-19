TNGHT – “Gimme Summn” Video

TNGHT, the noisy and hard-hitting dance duo of producers Lunice and Hudson Mohawke, went on hiatus in 2013 after releasing only one EP. But the duo reunited in September and released a follow-up EP a week ago. And now they’ve given us an absolutely nightmarish music video.

“Gimme Summn,” one of the tracks from the new II EP, is a pretty straightforward track, as these things go. It’s a hard, squelchy, catchy banger. But the video is something else. Director Cole Kush has take taken different computer-animated versions of Lunice and HudMo — the duo as babies, as adults, as tiny toys, as old men — and put them in various surreal scenarios, most of which look extremely unpleasant.

In the clip, HudMo and Lunice encounter dinosaurs, centaurs, and aliens. They they keep frozen, unearthly rictus facial expressions. The computer animation is knowingly crude, and the whole thing seems designed to make you feel extremely bad if you’re even a tiny bit high. The legacy of those great old Aphex Twin videos lives on. Watch the “Gimme Summn” clip below.

The II EP is out now on Warp/Lucky Me.