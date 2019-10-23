TNGHT – “Dollaz”

TNGHT — the electronic duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice — broke a long radio silence last month with a brand-new track, “Serpent,” and a couple weeks after that they put out an Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1 that included some new material. Today, they’re announcing their second EP, appropriately titled II. It’ll be their first release since 2013’s “Acrylics.”

“While it doesn’t sound the same as the first record – the energy is,” Lunice said in a press release. “This could only come from us.” Mohawke added: “I think it’s a good indicator if something sounds weird and refreshing to us. It’s got to fuck with us a little bit when we’re listening to it.”

They’re sharing a new track, the twitchy “Dollaz,” which you can listen to below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Serpent”

02 “Dollaz”

03 “First Body”

04 “Club Finger”

05 “What It Is”

06 “I’m In A Hole”

07 “Gimme Summn”

II is out 11/12 via Warp/Lucky Me.