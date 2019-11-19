Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Gat Damn” Video

A few months ago, the masterful rapper/producer team of Freddie Gibbs and Madlib released their ridiculously good album Bandana, the long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Piñata. Madlib, mercurial as ever, has not been showing up in the videos for the new Bandana songs. But Gibbs has been using those videos to flex his underrated comedy chops. He’s already made commendably ridiculous videos for the Bandana tracks “Giannis” and “Half Manne Half Cocaine.” And today, he’s got a truly absurd new one for the album track “Gat Damn.”

“Gat Damn” is a relatively smooth song, so Gibbs has come up with a relatively smooth new alter-ego for the video. In the clip, Gibbs plays an old-school R&B showman named Freddie Kane. He’s got a voluminous perm, a coke habit, and a zero-tolerance policy towards the members of his backing band asking him for money. It’s great.

Gibbs’ fellow underground rapper G Perico is in the video, too, playing a violin player with solo-career aspirations. Black Jesus star Slink Johnson plays a tower bassist. After the song ends, there is a commercial for hair product. M. Corey Whitted directs. Watch it below.

Bandana is out now on Keep Cool/RCA.