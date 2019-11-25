The Innocence Mission – “This Boat”

In January, the Innocence Mission are releasing a new album, See You Tomorrow, the follow-up to the steadfast folk group’s 2018 album Sun On The Square. We’ve heard one track from it so far, “On Your Side,” and today we’re getting another new song called “This Boat.” It’s a subtle epic about the incapability of description to capture what’s right in front of you, pushed upward by wandering piano keys and strings and Karen Peris’ refrain: “We couldn’t see, we could not explain.” Listen below.

See You Tomorrow is out 1/17. Pre-order it here.