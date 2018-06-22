Stream The Innocence Mission’s New Album Sun On The Square

The Innocence Mission are gearing up to release their tenth album Sun On The Square. They’ve already shared two gorgeous singles, “Look Out from Your Window” and “Green Bus,” and today we hear the full album ahead of its 6/29 release. Since forming the band in 1985, married duo Karen and Don Peris have always spoken to the collectively evolving human experience through lush arrangements and vivid poetics. The new album is cinematic, intimate, and perhaps their most muscular to date.

You can hear its pulse in the lovingly-played instruments and the detailed scenes. Don reflects, “I love Karen’s beautiful, fingerpicked guitar parts and recording to them, adding a high, reverb-y electric sometimes, or another line of nylon string that would be a companion to hers.” Karen says that the album title song was inspired by Astrud Gilberto and ’60s bossa nova, and an “admiration for someone going out into the world bravely and in kindness, the possibility for one person to be a light in the world- that love will prevail over fear.”

Listen to Sun On The Square below.

Sun On The Square is out 6/29 via Badman/Bella Union. Pre-order it here for North America and here for Europe and the UK.