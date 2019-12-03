Torres – “Gracious Day”

At the end of January, Torres is releasing a new album, Silver Tongue, her first for Merge. She’s put out one song from it so far, “Good Scare,” and today she’s back with another one, “Gracious Day,” a song that Mackenzie Scott originally shared as a demo in 2018 when she was between label homes. It’s re-recorded but still pretty bare-bones, Scott offering up elementally simple sentiments of love (“Honey, I’m gonna love you all my life”) over an acoustic guitar. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
11/02 Durham, NC @ Motorco (early & late shows) *
11/04 Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere *
11/05 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *
11/06 Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre *
11/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre *
01/31 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show)
03/03 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
03/04 Manchester, UK @ YES Basement
03/05 London, UK @ Oslo
03/06 Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
03/07 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)
03/09 Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer
03/10 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
03/11 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
03/12 Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
03/13 Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
03/14 Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica
03/16 Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label
03/26-29 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/31 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
04/09 Austin, TX @ 3Ten
04/11 New Orleans, LA @ Santos
04/13 Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/21 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
05/21 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
* = solo performance supporting Superchunk
Silver Tongue is out 1/31 on Merge. Pre-order it here.