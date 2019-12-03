Torres – “Gracious Day”

At the end of January, Torres is releasing a new album, Silver Tongue, her first for Merge. She’s put out one song from it so far, “Good Scare,” and today she’s back with another one, “Gracious Day,” a song that Mackenzie Scott originally shared as a demo in 2018 when she was between label homes. It’s re-recorded but still pretty bare-bones, Scott offering up elementally simple sentiments of love (“Honey, I’m gonna love you all my life”) over an acoustic guitar. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/02 Durham, NC @ Motorco (early & late shows) *

11/04 Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere *

11/05 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

11/06 Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre *

11/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre *

01/31 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show)

03/03 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

03/04 Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

03/05 London, UK @ Oslo

03/06 Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

03/07 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

03/09 Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

03/10 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

03/11 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

03/12 Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

03/13 Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

03/14 Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica

03/16 Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label

03/26-29 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/31 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/09 Austin, TX @ 3Ten

04/11 New Orleans, LA @ Santos

04/13 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/21 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

05/21 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

* = solo performance supporting Superchunk

Silver Tongue is out 1/31 on Merge. Pre-order it here.